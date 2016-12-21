3 red wines: Nero D'Avola, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon - wine buy

We cross the globe for this week's Wine Buy with three red wines from three continents: Peachy Canyon Incredible Red, a Zinfandel from California; Casillero del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile, and Donnafugata Sherazade, a Nero D'Avola from Sicily. Dried fruits and prune emerge in this wine, which smoothed out over time as cherry comes out, but a consistent vegetative / green pepper taste remains.

