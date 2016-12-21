Winery Associationa s Dereniuk retires
KELSEYVILLE >> The Lake County Winery Association on Wednesday announced the retirement of Terry Dereniuk, executive director of the organization. In her role Dereniuk worked closely with Lake County wineries and trade partners to promote Lake County wine and the wine region.
