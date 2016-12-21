Wineries race to the sun in bid to cu...

Wineries race to the sun in bid to cut power costs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Food Technology

Yalumba Wine Company, in the Barossa Valley, is just weeks away from completing the largest commercial solar system installation to date by any Australian winery. It will have taken more than three months to put the 5,384 individual panels in place at three sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) 3 hr Was I had 7
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Fri ihuihthygk 56
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC