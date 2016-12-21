Wineries race to the sun in bid to cut power costs
Yalumba Wine Company, in the Barossa Valley, is just weeks away from completing the largest commercial solar system installation to date by any Australian winery. It will have taken more than three months to put the 5,384 individual panels in place at three sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Was I had
|7
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Fri
|ihuihthygk
|56
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC