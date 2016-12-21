Wine tasting room planned for On the Farm
The owner of Cloudburst Cafe and the Locavore Food Truck, Steve Moir of Score Enterprises, is behind the proposal for 1861 Mamquam Rd. "Our goal, if successful with the application, is to operate a very small scale wine manufacturing business within the property that will facilitate a wine bar and tasting room to compliment the social house operations," Moir told The Squamish Chief. Cloudburst Cafe would also move and expand in the southwest corner building on the site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Squamish Chief.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|8 hr
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC