Wine tasting room planned for On the Farm

The owner of Cloudburst Cafe and the Locavore Food Truck, Steve Moir of Score Enterprises, is behind the proposal for 1861 Mamquam Rd. "Our goal, if successful with the application, is to operate a very small scale wine manufacturing business within the property that will facilitate a wine bar and tasting room to compliment the social house operations," Moir told The Squamish Chief. Cloudburst Cafe would also move and expand in the southwest corner building on the site.

