Wine tasting room planned for On the ...

Wine tasting room planned for On the Farm

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Squamish Chief

The owner of Cloudburst Cafe and the Locavore Food Truck, Steve Moir of Score Enterprises, is behind the proposal for 1861 Mamquam Rd. "Our goal, if successful with the application, is to operate a very small scale wine manufacturing business within the property that will facilitate a wine bar and tasting room to compliment the social house operations," Moir told The Squamish Chief. Cloudburst Cafe would also move and expand in the southwest corner building on the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Squamish Chief.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) 8 hr hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC