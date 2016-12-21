Wine of the week: NV Champagne Charles de Marques Brut
This bottling is from Champagne's Marne Valley, an hour's drive from Paris, near Reims and Epernay. Didier and Karine Chopin make Champange for their own label as well as the Charles de Marques brand, and this bottling is exclusive to Trader Joe's.
