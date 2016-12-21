Wine News

Wine News

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Wine Tasting , Vineyards , in France

I've got some backlog of "news" to publish, with summer views like this one which date back from already a few months, but who would frown at having a reminder of Provence's sun to start going through the long winter months ? This picture was shot at Jean-Christophe Comor's Les Terres Promises in La Roquebrussanne, this building on the right which looks like it has been there for ages has a gem of a local manson nicknamed Dieu as he can do miracles and wonders in his Art . The old oak tree on the other hand has always been there and certainly witnessed the former life of the farm building, it is sais to be close to 500 years old, and considering its size and diameter I'm ready to believe that .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Tasting , Vineyards , in France.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Fri ihuihthygk 56
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
News Nation-Now 1 hour ago 10:06 a.m.How Trump's dep... Dec 2 Wildchild 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,796

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC