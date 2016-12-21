Wine lipstick is here - and we couldn't be happier
Our old lipsticks just aren't going to cut it now that we can buy ones with booze in them... Wondering what to ask Santa for this Christmas? Fancy a vino or two at the end of a long day of work/child-wrangling/tackling the never-ending laundry? Well, do we have the ultimate gift idea for you and yours. Hailing from Korea, the Labiotte Chateau Wine Lipstick collection contains actual wine extract from France, which "reacts to the lip's temperature for captivating seductive lips".
