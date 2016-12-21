Wine Legend: HM Borges, Terrantez 1862
Michael Broadbent says the 1862 was not only the best vintage of Terrantez ever made but 'the greatest of all Madeiras'. Scarcity has always given wines from Terrantez a high reputation, but few examples have proved more persuasive than this.
