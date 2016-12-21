What can you do with leftover wine? -...

What can you do with leftover wine? - Decanter's expert guide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

The Christmas period is all about excess, but what can you do with all those opened and unfinished bottles of wine? From homemade port truffles to eggs poached in red wine, Sarah Jane Evans MW advises on how to get the best out of your leftover wines. It's important to stock up for the festive season of parties, dinners and of course aS' Christmas day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Sun Was I had 7
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Dec 23 ihuihthygk 56
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,369,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC