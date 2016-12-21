Video Tasting the New Bachelor Wines With a Veteran SommelierDo they...
To celebrate its 21st season , The Bachelor franchise has partnered with California winemakers Linda Trotta and Aaron Bader to release a set of three themed wines. The names alone - the Fantasy Suite, One on One, and the Final RosA© - are enough to make them staples of any self-respecting Bachelor viewing party.
