Valley vs. Mountain in taste of finer...

Valley vs. Mountain in taste of finer wine

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

When you choose a cabernet sauvignon to pair with a steak, do you think about where the grapes are grown? At best you may think of Napa vs. Sonoma counties, but do you consider whether the vineyards are in the valley or on a mountain top? A serendipitous pairing of two wines the other night gave us an opportunity to consider the differences between cabernet sauvignons grown on the valley floor and those grown on mountain hillsides. Coincidentally, both were made under the guidance of winemaker Janet Myers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) 4 hr hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC