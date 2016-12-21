UK: These wine styles grew in popularity the most in 2016 - figures
The UK's Wine & Spirit Trade Association has said that New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and Argentina Malbec saw the strongest sales growth in the UK in 2016. It said that wine drinkers in the UK bought almost 27 million bottles of Argentinian wine in the year to 5 November, up by a third on the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
