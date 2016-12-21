Tmall unveils its top 10 wines of 2016
China's leading e-tailer, Tmall.com, has unveiled its top 10 wines of 2016 based on consumers' order volumes, repeat orders and wineries' brand appeal, with Chinese favourites such as Penfolds and Bordeaux reds making the rounds. But surprises include the top prize winners, a relatively unknown Chinese Cabernet and a Canadian ice wine.
