Texas power couple shares insider's peek into Napa wine country
For anyone who likes wine, it's hard to top A Perfect Score: The Art, Soul, and Business of a 21st Century Winery , a book written by Dallas power couple Kathryn and Craig Hall. In the book, which made the New York Times bestseller list when it was released in the fall, the couple tells the story of their journey through the world of California wine, from the founding of their winery and vineyard to scaling the heights of critical acclaim.
