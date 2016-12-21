Stand out sparkling wines to ring in 2017
On The Coast Master of Wine Barbara Philip has some tasty recommendations for sparkling wines to help you ring in the new year. On The Coast 's master of wine, Barbara Philip, has a few tips on how to select your best first sip of the new year for when the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. These days, options are no longer limited to champagne for sparkling wine, Philip says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC