Soon-to-retire veteran of Md. wine industry: 'Not sure what is next'
Cygnus Wine Cellars owner Ray Brasfield says he's not sure exactly what he wants to do after closing Dec. 31. Still, he has some ideas. 'I have other interests and want to pursue at least one of them while I am still healthy,' he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Was I had
|7
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 23
|ihuihthygk
|56
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC