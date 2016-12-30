Singapore's NUS team creates durian wine
Prof Liu and PhD student Lu Yu Yun are part of the NUS team experimenting with making wine from tropical fruits, such as lychee and durian. - The Straits Times/ANN SINGAPORE: A team at the National University of Singapore has successfully created wines from tropical fruits, including mango, papaya, lychee and durian.
