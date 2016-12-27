See What's Happening at Blue Note Napa
Newly opened in October 2016 the Blue Note Napa is a jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House. The Blue Note Napa seamlessly blends the quintessenti Al Green wich Village jazz club experience - an intimate atmosphere where the stage is so close to you that you feel as if the performers are playing in your very own living room - mixed with the Northern California wine country ambiance and the historic architecture of the ninetieth century Napa Valley Opera House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Was I had
|7
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 23
|ihuihthygk
|56
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC