Romanee Conti 2012 Fetches $11,000 a Bottle at Hart Wine Auction 19 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
A three-bottle lot of Romanee-Conti 2012 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti from the grand cru Burgundy vineyard sold for $33,460 at a Hart Davis Hart Wine Co. auction in Chicago this month amid continuing demand for rare wines from the region.

