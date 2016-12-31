Record U.K. Sparkling Wine Sales as France and Italy Buy British 29 minutes ago

Britain exported sparkling wines to a record number of countries in 2016 as the industry seeks a 10-fold increase in exports by 2020. As New Year's Eve revelers worldwide prepared to raise a glass to see out 2016, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the U.K. exported sparkling wines to 27 nations in 2016, up from 19 a year earlier.

