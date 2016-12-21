Quick Bites: Foragers Fest, chowder f...

Quick Bites: Foragers Fest, chowder fries and $500K wine theft verdict.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Just over the Santa Lucia Mountains, Carmel Valley Ranch subs in as primary host because Ventana Inn & Spa is undergoing upgrades. There are lots of reasons that works, including CVR Exec Chef Tim Wood 's long-held affiliation with the festival, and the fact 500-acre CVR embraces the spirit of self-sustenance: The grounds produce their own honey, lavender, wine, salt, produce and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) 10 hr hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,390,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC