One Year Down For Quicksburg Winery
After facing many hardships during their first years as winemakers, Wendy and Edward DeMello, owners of Third Hill Winery at DeMello Vineyards, have much to be thankful for because of their perseverance. Weathering through disease, bad winters, humidity and hungry insects and birds, the DeMellos have had their fair share of obstacles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Fri
|ihuihthygk
|56
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
|Nation-Now 1 hour ago 10:06 a.m.How Trump's dep...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC