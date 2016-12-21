One Year Down For Quicksburg Winery

One Year Down For Quicksburg Winery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Daily News-Record

After facing many hardships during their first years as winemakers, Wendy and Edward DeMello, owners of Third Hill Winery at DeMello Vineyards, have much to be thankful for because of their perseverance. Weathering through disease, bad winters, humidity and hungry insects and birds, the DeMellos have had their fair share of obstacles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Fri ihuihthygk 56
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
News Nation-Now 1 hour ago 10:06 a.m.How Trump's dep... Dec 2 Wildchild 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC