NZ savvy top tipple for UK wine buffs
Despite Brexit, New Zealand sauvignon blanc continues to set the pace for sales of wine varieties in the United Kingdom, showing the strongest growth this year. Only Argentina malbec came close to equalling New Zealand sauvignon growth of 15 per cent on 2015, according to the UK Wine & Spirit Trade Association's end of year report.
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
