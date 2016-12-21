New Year's eve party canapA©s an...

New Year's eve party canapA s and wine pairing - Le Cordon Bleu

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

The end of the year is always the greatest excuse for a big send-off celebration, but what can you open to celebrate the New Year in style? This is usually a pretty informal business and there is nothing better than indulging in canapA©s and special nectar. Lets face it, on this occasion there is a great chance that you will end up drinking more than you eat, so the beverage will have to be chosen as much for its palate cleansing properties as for its food compatibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Tue hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,275

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC