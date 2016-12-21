New markets add to fizz of English sp...

New markets add to fizz of English sparkling wine exports

English sparkling wine exports are fizzing, with several new markets added to the list of destinations in 2016, according to producers. Producers have also secured contracts with some of the world's most exclusive restaurants and hotels such as the Burj Al Arab in Dubai and the Ritz in London, while the UK collected 120 medals at this year's International Wine Challenge, the International Wine and Spirit Competition and Decanter World Wine Awards, the industry said.

