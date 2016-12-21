Need sparkling wine to toast the holidays? Here's some of region's top producers

For years, sparkling wine has associated with the holidays, only recently becoming more accepted across the country as a beverage for all seasons. Sparkling wine is being made with more frequency across the region even as Cygnus Wine Cellars in Manchester, Md., and one of early pioneers of locally produced sparkling wine closes its doors Dec. 31. The producers in this slideshow are included because in general they make high-quality bubbly and make several different types.

