Need sparkling wine to toast the holi...

Need sparkling wine to toast the holidays? Here's some of region's top producers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: PennLive.com

For years, sparkling wine has associated with the holidays, only recently becoming more accepted across the country as a beverage for all seasons. Sparkling wine is being made with more frequency across the region even as Cygnus Wine Cellars in Manchester, Md., and one of early pioneers of locally produced sparkling wine closes its doors Dec. 31. The producers in this slideshow are included because in general they make high-quality bubbly and make several different types.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) 7 hr Was I had 7
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Dec 23 ihuihthygk 56
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,450

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC