More countries than ever poised to glug English sparkling wine on New Year's Eve
Boozers in more countries than ever will be popping open bottles of English sparkling wine tonight, Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom revealed. The bubbling success of the growing industry sees domestic vineyards exporting to drinkers in Japan and the Caribbean, as well as major wine producing regions like France and Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC