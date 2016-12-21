Modesto man pleads guilty in French Laundry wine theft
A Modesto man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of premium wines - including rare vintages taken from the renowned French Laundry restaurant in Yountville - and ship them out of state, federal prosecutors said. Davis Kiryakoz, 44, admitted plotting to steal more than $870,000 worth of wine and sending more than $370,000 worth of it in interstate commerce, prosecutors said.
