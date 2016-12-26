Mildew alert issued in SA wine country amid flood watch
Wet and humid weather in South Australia has prompted a downy mildew warning for wine grape growers as a tropical low pressure system from Western Australia moves slowly across the state. The Bureau of Meteorology said viticulturists and horticulturists in the Mount Lofty Ranges, the Mid North, Riverland, Murraylands and the South-East could expect warm and wet conditions "conducive to an outbreak of downy mildew" on Tuesday and Wednesday.
