Local wine coming to a Quebec grocery store near you
Quebec wine can now be sold in grocery stores but that's unlikely to happen in time for the holidays. The law, also known as an act respecting development of the small-scale alcoholic beverage industry, allows Quebec's small-scale wine producers to deliver and sell their products to grocery permit holders.
