Japan develops 'database' of domestic wines
Japanese restaurant guide, Gurunavi has started to develop a list of domestic-made wine using local Japanese grapes, in partnership with the Japan Wineries Association. As reported by The Japan News , it is hoped that the database will boost sales for local restaurants and bars in different prefectures who will use the listing to increase their own wine offerings, with plans afoot to roll out the list in February next year.
