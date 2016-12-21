Jane Anson's top fine wines of 2016
Not for the first time Steve McCroskey from Airplane! says it better than anyone else. Luckily 2016 has, among its political landmines, delivered some stunning bottles of wine, and remembering them is the most enjoyable way to round up 2016 that I can think of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Tue
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC