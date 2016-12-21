Is there a difference between a "single vineyard" and a "vineyard designate" wine?
Is there a difference between a "single vineyard" and a "vineyard designate" wine? Or are they two terms for the same thing? They are two terms for the same thing: a wine made from grapes that all came from one vineyard. Single-vineyard wines are not necessarily better, but they certainly indicate a confidence that the wine is at least distinctive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Was I had
|7
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Dec 23
|ihuihthygk
|56
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC