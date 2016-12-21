Is there a difference between a "sing...

Is there a difference between a "single vineyard" and a "vineyard designate" wine?

Is there a difference between a "single vineyard" and a "vineyard designate" wine? Or are they two terms for the same thing? They are two terms for the same thing: a wine made from grapes that all came from one vineyard. Single-vineyard wines are not necessarily better, but they certainly indicate a confidence that the wine is at least distinctive.

