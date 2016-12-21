Is it a hangover or wine allergy? Here's how to spot the signs
LOTS of us like to enjoy tipple or two at this time of year, but is your penchant for wine leaving you feeling less than 'grape'? It could be an allergy, rather than a hangover, causing those unpleasant side-effects... Fortunately, a true allergy to wine is extremely rare, though as anyone who has ever had a bit of a session will attest, it's entirely possible to display symptoms of it without being allergic. While many of us suffer diarrhoea, headaches and skin flushes after too many drinks, for some, these may be signs of an underlying intolerance to wine and the grapes involved in the production .
