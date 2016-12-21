HK's fine wine forecast for 2017
As this year draws to a close, db HK quizzed Paulo Pong of Altaya Wines and Chadwick Delaney of Justerini & Brooks about highlights of 2016 and their predictions for fine wine trends in 2017. Throughout 2016 there appeared be a general feeling of unease among Hong Kong's wine trade regarding decreasing sales and declining fine wine consumption, amid Hong Kong's slowing economy and retail slump but it's just made consumers savvier about what they spend their money on.
