Great Northwest Wine: Reds shine in 16th best-of-best judging
Each year, Wine Press Northwest magazine conducts its Platinum Judging - "the best of the best in the Great Northwest" - in which Northwest wineries are invited to submit wines that have won gold medals during the year. The 16th annual competition drew 531 entries from Washington, Oregon, British Columbia and Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|20 hr
|hatem
|59
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Dec 25
|Was I had
|7
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC