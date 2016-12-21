Great Northwest Wine: Reds shine in 1...

Great Northwest Wine: Reds shine in 16th best-of-best judging

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Each year, Wine Press Northwest magazine conducts its Platinum Judging - "the best of the best in the Great Northwest" - in which Northwest wineries are invited to submit wines that have won gold medals during the year. The 16th annual competition drew 531 entries from Washington, Oregon, British Columbia and Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) 20 hr hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
News Trump's deportation plan could significantly im... Dec 3 HOLLA ISABELLA 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,971 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC