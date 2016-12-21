Get ready to toast 2017 with some Red...

Get ready to toast 2017 with some Red Red Wine

Monday Dec 19

The band that's enjoyed huge success over 30 years, with #1 albums, multiple gold and platinum selling albums, Grammy nominations, 4 worldwide #1 hits and over 70 million in sales will perform in Taupo on New Year's Eve then at Luna Estate on 2 January, Queenstown's Waitiri Creek Vineyard on 5 January and finally at Omaka Airfield on 7 January.

Chicago, IL

