French winemakers sound alarm over cheap imports

Winemakers in southern France have issued a sobering Christmas message by warning that some of them face ruin because of competition from cheap Spanish imports in French supermarkets. A tumultuous year of wine politics in France's Languedoc-Roussillon region is ending with more complaints about supermarkets importing cheap wine from Spain.

