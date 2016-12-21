Toshiba puts UK's nuclear power plans under threat: Fears that crisis will halt Japanese firm's investment in British plant The risks of buying a leasehold property: How lease length, maintenance bills and ground rents can sting buyers - and watch out if you want to extend Spotlight on secretive billionaire and his deals in the Congo: SFO steps up probe into one of UK's biggest corporate scandals English fizz wins fight to be boat race's bubbly: Boost for UK wine as Chapel Down signs four-year deal Revealed: How to get the best champagne for HALF the price this New Year's Eve using a few savvy shopping tricks Did finance make civilisation possible? It gets a bad rap but here's how it's behind everything from the start of literacy to security in old age PROPERTY CLINIC: I bought a house with a friend last year on a three-year fixed mortgage but now she wants to move out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.