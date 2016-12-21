Dr. Vinny's Sparkling Wine Fun Facts
Should you find yourself at a holiday party in the next few weeks, I hope that there will be a glass of something bubbly in your hand. But if you're running out of conversation or having trouble mingling, I have some tips for you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14)
|Fri
|ihuihthygk
|56
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops"
|Dec 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'...
|Dec 5
|Paul P Tretiakoff
|10
|Trump's deportation plan could significantly im...
|Dec 3
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|2
|Nation-Now 1 hour ago 10:06 a.m.How Trump's dep...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC