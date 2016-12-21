California man convicted in wine thef...

California man convicted in wine theft from famed restaurant

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Decatur Daily

A California man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming in part from the theft of more than 100 wine bottles worth more than $500,000 from a famed Napa Valley restaurant. Federal prosecutors say a judge Tuesday accepted Davis Kiryakoz's guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen goods.

