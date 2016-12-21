Bulgaria to Host Vine and Wine Congress Next Year
The government of Bulgaria has approved the country's move to host a world congress and assembly of vine growers and wine producers at the and of May and early in June. The forum will give huge publicity to Bulgarian wine and to Bulgaria itself as a wine-producing country, the cabinet has said in a statement.
