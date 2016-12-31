Bordeaux Wine Market Recovers in 2016...

Bordeaux Wine Market Recovers in 2016 Helped by Lower Pound

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The Bordeaux wine market confirmed its recovery in 2016 after five years of declines that cut prices of the region's leading wines by more than 40 percent from their 2011 peak, according to a review from the London-based Liv-ex exchange. The Liv-ex Fine Wine 50, which comprises 10 recent vintages of Bordeaux first-growth wines including Chateau Lafite Rothschild and Chateau Latour, climbed about 26 percent for the year, and was heading for its 13th straight monthly gain in December, according to Liv-ex data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Wine Tasting Coupons - JUST UPDATED 10 hr howefortunate 1
How to give wine as a gift - when you know noth... (Dec '14) Dec 27 hatem 59
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Dec 25 Was I had 7
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
News Extras: Offbeat New Year's Eve "Drops" Dec 13 Dr Wu 2
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News How Trump's deportation plan threatens America'... Dec 5 Paul P Tretiakoff 10
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,584 • Total comments across all topics: 277,500,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC