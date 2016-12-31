Bordeaux Wine Market Recovers in 2016 Helped by Lower Pound
The Bordeaux wine market confirmed its recovery in 2016 after five years of declines that cut prices of the region's leading wines by more than 40 percent from their 2011 peak, according to a review from the London-based Liv-ex exchange. The Liv-ex Fine Wine 50, which comprises 10 recent vintages of Bordeaux first-growth wines including Chateau Lafite Rothschild and Chateau Latour, climbed about 26 percent for the year, and was heading for its 13th straight monthly gain in December, according to Liv-ex data.
