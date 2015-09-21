Watch Wilco's John Stirratt Talk Band Chemistry, Fave Bassists in New Video
Wilco bassist John Stirratt reflects on his key influences, the joys of playing in a tight-knit ensemble and his prized American Standard Jazz Bass in a new interview as part of Fender video series "A Handmade Original." Stirratt took time to chat and demonstrate his technique during the band's ongoing U.S. tour in support of their recent surprise-release LP, Star Wars .
