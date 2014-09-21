Chemistry for Global Development during the Open Access Week

OMICS Group International invites researchers, authors and academicians across the globe to participate in the 'Open Access Week' by actively contributing their research outcome as articles to OMICS Group Chemistry Journals from 20-26th October, 2014. Chemical Sciences play a significant role in meeting the global challenges such as clean air and safe water, healthy food, and dependable medicine from plants and natural products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.