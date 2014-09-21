Chemistry for Global Development during the Open Access Week
OMICS Group International invites researchers, authors and academicians across the globe to participate in the 'Open Access Week' by actively contributing their research outcome as articles to OMICS Group Chemistry Journals from 20-26th October, 2014. Chemical Sciences play a significant role in meeting the global challenges such as clean air and safe water, healthy food, and dependable medicine from plants and natural products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Chemistry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thiruvalluvar University approves syllabi (Jun '07)
|Aug '10
|Arno van Asseldonk
|3
|Five Students Invited To Conference In Greece (Oct '07)
|Sep '08
|Green Leaf
|2
|Dr Answorth Allen - Boy Genius Makes it Big Med... (May '06)
|Sep '08
|james
|6
|New Discovery About A Shape-Shifting Protein Co... (Jul '08)
|Jul '08
|eane
|2
|Do the hyper-coordinate planar transition metal... (Jul '08)
|Jul '08
|PoKay1kaDuB
|10
|Quantum Systems Could Flout Physics Law (Jun '08)
|Jun '08
|truthist
|1
|Water Used To Make Complicated Chain Of Chemica... (May '08)
|May '08
|truthist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemistry Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC