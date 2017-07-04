Why the Koch brothers want to kill an...

Why the Koch brothers want to kill an obscure Senate rule to help shape the federal courts

There are 4 comments on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Why the Koch brothers want to kill an obscure Senate rule to help shape the federal courts. In it, USA Today reports that:

The Kochs and other conservatives look to target an arcane Senate practice, known as the blue slip, as they race to reshape the federal courts.

He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#1 18 hrs ago
Thank you Harry Reid!!! Rules are made to be broken!!!

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#2 12 hrs ago
koch bros. are the enemies of america, unless you're a rich, greedy, right-wing b*stard like they are.

of course many reTHUGs are bought and paid for by these creeps, who've said they'll spend hundreds of millions trying to buy another GOP congress next year.

don't let them!

He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#3 10 hrs ago
fingers mcgurke wrote:
koch bros. are the enemies of america, unless you're a rich, greedy, right-wing b*stard like they are.

of course many reTHUGs are bought and paid for by these creeps, who've said they'll spend hundreds of millions trying to buy another GOP congress next year.

don't let them!
I like the Koch brothers. They give a lot of money to poor black people. And everyone here knows I just looooovvve poor black people. Soros gives all his money to Media Matters, HuffPo and CNN.

https://www.usnews.com/news/the-report/articl...

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#4 6 hrs ago
Charles Koch is the EVIL TEAbagger Koch Brother. The other Koch Brother is now a Democrat, so he claims, but he's not a Radical Democrat, supposedly.
Charles Koch is as crazy as they come, and the One who started the, INSANE TEA PARTY and their Warped Ideology, that's done SO MUCH damage to the United States, and Americans.
BTW, the Koch Bros.' Grandfather made his fortune, passed down to the current Koch Bros., building a NAZI Oil Refinery, or Refineries.
I wasn't kidding when I called the Koch Bros., especially Charles , NAZIS, and they've been trying to turn our Democracy into a NAZI Regime, for the last 20-plus years!
