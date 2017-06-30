What is Barack Obama doing in a Count...

What is Barack Obama doing in a County Durham chapel? Ushaw has the answer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

The magnificent St Cuthbert's Chapel - at what used to be known as Ushaw College but is now referred to as Ushaw - has seen many things over its long history but probably nothing quite like this. Barack Obama is smiling broadly but in a way that gives little away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min VetnorsGate 1,552,542
News Anti-racist author Tim Wise: White America desp... 46 min Savant 370
News Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy 1 hr Red Crosse 282
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Bobby Stallion 63,888
News News 17 Mins Ago Trump suggests just repeal Oba... 1 hr Another Thought 36
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 2 hr Chicagoan by Birth 8,724
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr WHAT 36,982
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,314 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC