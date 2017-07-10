US, Russia diplomats try to get cance...

US, Russia diplomats try to get canceled talks back on track

Read more: New York Daily News

The United States and Russia worked Monday to restore a key diplomatic channel between the two clashing nations, days before President Trump planned to hold his first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, under immense scrutiny in the U.S. over his contacts with Trump campaign associates, met in Washington with Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon for a meeting that focused partly on preparations for the highly anticipated presidential tete-a-tete. Trump and Putin are to sit down on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit taking place Friday and Saturday in Germany.

