U.S. no longer a "friend" in Merkel election programme
In their campaign programme for the German election, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have dropped the term "friend" in describing the relationship with the United States. Four years ago, the joint programme of her Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union , referred to the United States as Germany's "most important friend" outside of Europe.
