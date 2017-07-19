Trump's job growth nightmare
President Donald Trump is touting data on the economy, telling his supporters that things are getting better for American workers. Not all professional forecasters share that enthusiasm, though, and many of them believe that this is about as good as it is going to get.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|3 min
|Logic Please
|64
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Yeah
|1,554,851
|Democrats aim to blast Trump for favoring wealthy
|9 min
|Retribution
|585
|Op-Ed Contributor: Want to Get Rid of Trump? On...
|12 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|15 min
|Retribution
|145
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Justice Dale
|241,896
|When nationalism is a worthy twin of patriotism
|37 min
|He Named Me Black...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC